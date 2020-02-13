GTMS celebrates African American History Month

The Galloway Township Middle School celebrated African American History Month through education by inviting The African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey to visit the school on Thursday, February 6th.
The event, sponsored by the GTMS Student Council, provided students a special opportunity to experience history. The exhibits were presented by 8th Grade students under the guidance of Dr. Ralph Hunter, Founder of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey and Kevin Krumaker, GTMS Student Council Advisor.
Over 700 GTMS students were able to experience the "Traveling Museum" exhibits.
For more information about the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey, visit their website at http://www.aahmsnj.org/
