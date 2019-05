Galloway Township Middle School Student Council continued their commitment to the New Jersey Clean Communities Program by clearing trash from Wrangleboro Road on May 17.

Front row, left to right: Reagan Tyrrell, Amari Pinkett, Christine Jiang and Mikayla Houseworth.

Back row, left to right: Kevin Krumaker (Student Council Advisor), Andrew Krumaker (Vice President), Anthony Johnson, Emily Eber, Leylah Oatman, Olivia Hughes, Olivia Vanelli (President) and Parth Shah.