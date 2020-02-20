You’ve heard of 4-H, I’m sure, maybe even participated as a young person or attended a fair or other event. Well, the program is alive and relevant, but sure could use your help and support!
My re-introduction came in the form of participating in one of its outreach fundraisers, the 4-H Electronics Recycling Program. On every third Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to noon, you can take electronic items, metals, wire, ink cartridges etc. to the 4-H Fairgrounds at 3210 Route 50 in Mays Landing. This large property is right on the border of South Egg Harbor in Galloway Township and Hamilton Township, on the road leading from Egg Harbor City to Mays Landing. Enter on the Dahlia Street side to find the gathering place for this event. The 4-H Club receives some money from the market value of the recyclables contained in these materials.
The kids there were enthusiastic and helped get the stuff out of the vehicles. The program coach and supervisor on site there, Barbara Mortellite, admitted to be being an enthusiastic recycler; and from my conversation with her, obviously a tireless advocate for the kids, their families, local businesses and the community in general. So, please mark your calendars and ask your friends, family and local businesses to support this ongoing fundraising effort.
Beyond this, I went back some weeks later to interview Barbara Mortellite at the David C. Woods 4-H Center, which is front and center on the same 4-H Fairgrounds property. Inside, I found a dozen or so teens, hard at work building and programming a robotic device for an upcoming competition. One of their supervisors, Steve Foster, told me there is also a younger group in which the kids work on mechanical problem solving and safety techniques with Legos and other materials. In the background were small tractors being prepared for weight-pulling competitions. Across the hall was a lively meeting of a model train club, kids with adult supervision.
As amazed as I was by these visuals, I was impressed by the array of activities available on the schedule that Barbara went over with me. Under the heading of the Atlantic County 4-H Youth Development Program, here is a sample of the current 4-H club activities available for third- to 13th-grade students to join up at minimal cost:
• The Cologne Busy Bees — Focused mainly on cooking and sewing.
• 4-H Skill Seekers — For general life skills and taking responsibility of finances, living spaces, etc.
• The Clover Cloggers — For clogging and other dancing styles.
• Sharp Shooters — Archery and air rifle skills and safety techniques.
• Tae Kwon Do — Martial Arts.
• Twirlybirds Baton — Baton skills.
• The Barn Ratz; Brumbles; Colts’n Fillies; Equine Rescue 4-H Club — all based on horses in various locations around Atlantic County.
• Atlantic County Livestock and Poultry Club — Animal management skills.
• Model Railroad — Electrical skills, train concepts, set modeling and general hobby skills.
• Robotics — Robot device design/build, engineering and computer skills.
• Woodshop — Industrial Arts skills, tools, materials and safety techniques.
• K-9ers — Dog obedience training skills.
• Whistles, Whiskers and Wabbits — Small animal study and care skills.
• Youth Council — Teen leadership and community service.
Camping, hiking, tubing and other travel adventures take place as well.
Traditional school curriculum and vocational education are also good companions to 4-H activities. The two concepts are not mutually exclusive of each other, as basic life skills are sorely lacking. Working with your hands as well as your brain can be very therapeutic for body, mind, economic health and financial security!
The physical facilities of the 4-H Fairgrounds need an infusion of volunteerism, more kids from all over Atlantic County, donations of materials and funds to purchase new equipment and infrastructure.
Please do some research on your own at ac4hfair.org, Facebook at Atlantic County 4-H, or the Rutgers Co-operative Extension 4-H Program at 609-625-0056 or rutgers-atlantic.org/4-H.
So please support this historic and still vital organization, 4-H, to continue preparing young people for a thoughtful and well-rounded life.
