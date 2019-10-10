GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Oct. 4, the High School Nation Tour came to visit Absegami High School, allowing students to attend a live concert in the parking lot and explore music, art and media at a variety of festival tents.
Sponsored by Hollister, truth.com, Guitar Center and Taki’s Snacks among many others, the entire student body spent a few hours outside in the glorious weather listening to a variety of bands and participating in dance contests and rap contests while getting gift bags from the sponsors. As part of the tour, Absegami will receive up to $20,000 worth of donated musical and sound equipment.
“High School Nation is a great program for high schools,” said Absegami performing arts supervisor and Assistant Principal Leslie Madison. “Our students have great opportunities to have some fun and explore music and the performing arts. And as a bonus, we get a generous donation as well. It’s a great day to spend some time outside and have some fun.”
