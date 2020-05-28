052820_gal_history

This is a photo from the opening ceremony for the NASAC (Naval Air Station Atlantic City) on April 24, 1943. The station was constructed on two thousand acres in Pomona, land which was owned by Atlantic City. This air base was a big part of America's preparation for entering WWII. It was commissioned sixteen months after the Pearl Harbor attack.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

