Historic Galloway: 1950 appliance delivery

It's 1950 and Galloway is getting in new refrigerators, courtesy of Guenther's Appliance Store, whose showroom was in the big picture window of Filling's Garage on the White Horse Pike in Pomona. Charles M. Guenther also offered plumbing and heating services.
In the very early 20th century, General Electric offered the first residential refrigerators, but they cost as much as an automobile at the time. A safer refrigerant, Freon, was developed in 1930 and by the mid-1940s household fridges were being mass produced.
