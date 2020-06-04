Baseball is indeed America's favorite sport, as was demonstrated by these earnest young Pomona athletes in 1947.
On the bottom row are Bucky Filling, Arthur Roesch and Arnold Liepe (outfielders) and Bud Liepe (catcher). In the middle row are Jimmy Hayes (second baseman), Joe Hayes (shortstop) and Frank R. (?). In the back row are William Schaab (pitcher), Clem Eaton (catcher), Herman Liepe (pitcher), and John Underwood (first baseman). They are standing in front of the Cologne Inn, also known as the Sawdust Trail, the business that sponsored the team.
