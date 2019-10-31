The Oceanville MP Church was built in 1869, but not on this lot. It was moved here in 1909 from its original location, across from the Oceanville Cemetery, about 2,000 feet south down New York Road. This photo dates from before 1926, because that is when the beautiful stained glass windows were installed, at a cost to the congregation of $1,006. The Victorian style house next door served as the church's parsonage, but it no longer stands.
All are invited, any Saturday, to come in to see the Galloway Historical Museum, open 11 am to 2 pm.
