Michael A. Guenther and his wife Josephine take a rest on their Pomona farm homestead around 1910.
Michael had been twice a widower before marrying Josephine in 1894. The Guenthers were devout Catholics who were instrumental in the establishment of the Church of the Assumption, a church which was needed in the Pomona area because of the growing number of Catholic residents and the distance from the nearest other church, St. Nickolas' in Egg Harbor City.
Prior to the dedication of the new church in 1925, services were held at the Guenther home, with a priest traveling from St. Nick's. In the museum we have the simple wooden table that was used as an altar, making it the first altar of the Church of the Assumption.
Our museum remains closed during the health emergency.
