Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
The dam at the eastern end of Lily Lake in Oceanville was a popular site for photographs around 1900. This one is of John Evans Conover (left) and Gilbert Lester Smith (right). In the background across the lake can be seen structures along Lily Lake Road. Lily Lake is actually a mill pond created in the mid 1800's to power the Daniel Shourds lumber and grist mills, and was formed by damming Tanners Brook.
The Galloway Township Historical Museum holds an open house every Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is opening on the third Wednesday evening of every month, 6 to 8 p.m.
