Georgiana Blake.

 Sarah Snow / Submitted

This is Georgiana Collins Blake, born at Chestnut Neck in 1872. Mrs. Blake's genealogy reads like a "who's who" of Galloway's founders. Her ancestors include Thomas Clark, Dr. Richard Collins, and James Giberson. She was active in many historical and genealogical organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Atlantic County Historical Society. Mrs. Blake spearheaded the acquisition and restoration of the Somers Mansion by the Society in 1937.

