George Hanselmann was born in 1935 and grew up on Cologne Avenue. He was photographed in Germany in 1956 while serving in the 10th Infantry Division's 62nd Tank Battalion, and this U.S. Army photo appeared in The News of Egg Harbor City. Private Hanselmann trained at Fort Riley, Kansas, after graduating from Egg Harbor High School in 1953.