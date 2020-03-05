From the Lew Flentz photo collection we have this circa 1950 shot of a row of buildings that still stand along the north side of the White Horse Pike in the Germania Gardens area of Cologne. The first structure on the left is the home of Ronnie and Dolores Garbutt, creators of Mickie and Minnie's Inn in 1938, which is just outside the photo on the left. Next is Emil Buckow's variety store, a sort of precursor to Wawas. Emil was also a developer of the Germania Gardens neighborhood. Next is the residence of Rudolph Nell Jr. before the fanciful turret was added. And last in line is Dot and Buck's Tavern, owned and operated by Dorothy Houlihan and Buck Quering. This building now houses the Cologne Animal Hospital.