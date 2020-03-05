Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
From the Lew Flentz photo collection we have this circa 1950 shot of a row of buildings that still stand along the north side of the White Horse Pike in the Germania Gardens area of Cologne.
The first structure on the left is the home of the Garbutts, creators of Mickie and Minnie's Inn in 1938, which is just outside the photo on the left. Next is Emil Buckow's variety store, a sort of precursor to Wawas. Emil was also a developer of the Germania Gardens neighborhood. Next is the residence of Rudolph Nell Jr. before the fanciful turret was added. And last in line is Dot and Buck's Tavern, owned and operated by Dorothy Houlihan and Buck Quering. This building now houses the Cologne Animal Hospital.
Come on in to the museum to check out all our photographs of Galloway — we've got tons! We're open Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m.
