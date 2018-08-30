083018_gal_history
 Provided by Sarah Snow

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Today's 20-somethings (and 30-somethings and 40-somethings) probably don't remember the milkman coming to their homes. 50-somethings like me will remember the refrigerated truck pulling into the driveway and selling Mom all sorts of things — not just milk and bread, but soda and cake and popsicles. This photo is from 1967.

The museum will be open during the Galloway Green Market from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays now through Sept. 13. 