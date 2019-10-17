Seafood was the specialty at Bauman's Restaurant on New York Road in Oceanville. This place sure doesn't look like much - it could only seat about 30 people - but the food here was famous locally.The restaurant was reported as destroyed by lightning in 1969, but that was not so. The business continued until 1975, and then the building was moved and became a private home before finally being demolished. The restaurant's owner, Addis Bauman, was also a sergeant with the Galloway Police Department.
The Galloway Historical Museum is open every Saturday, (and I mean every Saturday!), from 11:00 to 2:00.
