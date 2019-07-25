Ah, summertime. These boys are jumping into Nacote Creek, Port Republic, from the bridge that is currently closed. This photo was taken around 1911, when the bridge was new. Many old photos show ships as big as two-masted schooners tied up on both sides of the bridge. It opened by rotating on the drum that you can still see under the middle of the bridge. Sailing ships still needed to get by the bridge because of commerce and the Van Sant shipyard, but that need was quickly coming to an end, with the advent of new ways to power ships.
