Historic Galloway: The clam house

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Harvesting clams was a source of income for many eastern Galloway residents in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Most families that worked the bay had their own clam house to unload and ready their catch for sale. This is another way the salt marsh provided income for residents. A loading platform was once located on Route 9 at Brook Lane where the day's harvest would be trucked off to customers.
The Galloway Township Historical Society museum is on Jimmie Leeds Road, in front of the municipal building. It is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.