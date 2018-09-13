Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Carol Sutton was the first Miss Galloway in 1970. These pageants were sponsored by the Galloway Chamber of Commerce, and just like the Miss America pageant, they included evening gown, talent and swimsuit competitions.