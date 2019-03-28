Historic Galloway Willard Grunow

Willard R. Grunow recently passed away at the age of 92. Mr. Grunow was a quiet giant in the farming community of Galloway. He lived and worked on his family farm, started by his grandfather in 1860 on Mannheim Avenue, all his life, and all his life he strove to improve the fortunes of local farmers. Willard lost his father at just 5 years old, but his mother kept the farm going and passed it on to the Grunow brothers Will and Ernest. Willard graduated from Egg Harbor High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Army in 1944. He married Loris Kienzle at the Moravian Church in Egg Harbor City in 1952. Loris was a teacher, and so was Willard. He was always very active in the schools and agricultural organizations, guiding the up and coming Galloway farmers. Grunow is seen on the left in this photo receiving yet another award for his excellent produce.
The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is located in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.