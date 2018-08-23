Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This iconic house on Shore Road is still known as the Ten Acres boarding house, purchased by James and Louise Laughlin in 1944. (Mrs. Laughlin's first name was Louise, not Ann, as reported in this column previously.) This house was built by David Conover, a prosperous oysterman who lived his entire life in Galloway, 1799-1866. Capt. Conover owned a two-masted ship that he used for coastal trading.
