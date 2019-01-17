Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Marvin Goetsch and his late wife Blanche created a corner of Absecon Highlands that local residents — especially the kids — considered the center of Galloway Township. I remember how thrilled we all were to actually have our "own" custard stand, and a few years later a store that put the "variety" in variety store. Mr. Goetsch passed away recently at the age of 93. He was a caring citizen of this township, loved by many, as well as a WWII Navy veteran.
