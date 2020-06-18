Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This train crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. July 30, 1896, on the meadows west of Atlantic City. At the lower left is the engine and first car of a train that was coming to Atlantic City from Philadelphia on the track that can be seen in the center of the photo. The debris on the ground are the remains of that engine's boiler, which exploded a minute or so after the collision. The engine and few upright cars are all that is left of a special excursion train that shortly before had left Atlantic City. The Philadelphia train collided with the middle of the excursion train at the point on the lower right where the tracks intersected. 50 people were killed and about 60 injured. It was concluded that both trains' engineers, as well as the signal operator, were at fault.
