This is the oldest known photo of the Heinrich Liepe homestead, taken in 1896.
Standing in the wagon is Heinrich's son William (age 39), while his brother George (21) holds the reins of horses Dick and Tom. To the left stands William's wife Fannie, (who is pregnant with daughter Bertha), holding their son Henry (2). Standing beside her is their son William (3). To the right is Heinrich himself (69), with William and Fannie's daughters Adelheid (5), Anna (5), and Antonia (6).
