This impressive farm is the Henry Hornbostel home and farm that was located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Jimmie Leeds Road.

The photo was taken around 1922, which would make Carl Hornbostel, first from left, 10 years old. Next is Theresa, 8. The two boys in the middle are Henry Hornbostel Jr. and Lucien Feldeisen Jr., but I don't know which is which; they are both 5. Then comes Alma Hornbostel at 3 and little Paul Feldeisen, about age 2.

The two men in the background are probably Henry Hornbostel Sr. and Lucien Feldseisen Sr. Not in the shot are Mrs. Frieda Hornbostel and Mrs. Anna Feldeisen.