Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This impressive farm is the Henry Hornbostel home and farm that was located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Jimmie Leeds Road.
The photo was taken around 1922, which would make Carl Hornbostel, first from left, 10 years old. Next is Theresa, 8. The two boys in the middle are Henry Hornbostel Jr. and Lucien Feldeisen Jr., but I don't know which is which; they are both 5. Then comes Alma Hornbostel at 3 and little Paul Feldeisen, about age 2.
The two men in the background are probably Henry Hornbostel Sr. and Lucien Feldseisen Sr. Not in the shot are Mrs. Frieda Hornbostel and Mrs. Anna Feldeisen.
The Feldeisens had just emigrated from Germany five years prior and were staying with the Hornbostels; the two families are related. In the background is the farm's water tower — almost every early 1900s farm had one.
The museum is open to everyone Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.