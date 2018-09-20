Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This is a photo of an accident suffered by a 19-ton pumper firetruck from the Cologne Volunteer Fire Department in 1971. The 1965 truck was southbound on Route 50 headed to Tuckahoe when it went out of control on a curve about two miles south of Route 40. It knocked out about 200 feet of guardrail before running down an embankment, rolling over once, and coming to rest as you see here. The two firemen inside were injured and hospitalized at Shore Memorial Hospital.