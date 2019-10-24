102419_gal_history Charles Alfred Hammell 001

Charles Alfred Hammell was photographed by the back steps of the Hammell family homestead in the Conovertown section of Galloway, wearing his WWI uniform.

 Sarah Snow / Provided

In May of 1918, he sailed out of Boston as part of the 309th Field Artillery's medical attachment, as a private. He served in France, where he died from disease, not injury, on February 10, 1919. He was 32 years old.

Charles was first buried in Paris, France, then later was returned to lie in the Absecon United Methodist Church cemetery. The American Legion post 28 in Absecon is named in his honor.

The Galloway Township Historical Museum can be toured on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

