Charles Alfred Hammell was photographed by the back steps of the Hammell family homestead in the Conovertown section of Galloway, wearing his WWI uniform.
In May of 1918, he sailed out of Boston as part of the 309th Field Artillery's medical attachment, as a private. He served in France, where he died from disease, not injury, on February 10, 1919. He was 32 years old.
Charles was first buried in Paris, France, then later was returned to lie in the Absecon United Methodist Church cemetery. The American Legion post 28 in Absecon is named in his honor.
The Galloway Township Historical Museum can be toured on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.