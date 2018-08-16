Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Many illegal stills were in operation in Galloway Township during the prohibition era (1920-1933) and the Great Depression of the 1930s. This newspaper clip, however, is from the late 1940s. In 1933, immediately after the repeal of the prohibition of the sale of alcohol, New Jersey created the Alcoholic Beverage Control department. Constable Cocarro was with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Department.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum seeks old pictures, documents or items from Galloway’s past. The Historical Society will scan and copy them. Other items can be loaned or donated to the museum.
The museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is in front of the Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
See gallowayhistory.org and Historic Galloway on Facebook to learn more or call 609-287-2440.