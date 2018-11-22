Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This establishment at Fifth Avenue and the White Horse Pike was known to be a rollicking roadhouse. It's owner, Anna Manuk, was a petite, well-dressed lady who seemed unlikely to maintain order, but she employed a robust female bartender who tolerated no nonsense.