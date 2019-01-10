Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
In a classic Victorian portrait photograph, this is Albert Charles Grunow, eldest child of Albert Augustus and Bertha Grunow. Albert was born Aug. 9, 1889, on the fruit farm on Mannheim Avenue that was established by his grandfather Charles Grunow.
