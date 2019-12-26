Xmas 1960

In the Christmas season of 1960, Santa Claus, aka Charles Calimer, made a stop at the Hoenes' Soda Fountain in Cologne, (now the Gilchrist Restaurant). The two lucky tots are sisters Lori and Susan Hoenes, along with mom Rose Hoenes. This is another Lew Flentz photograph from our large collection.

 Galloway Township Historical Society / provided

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

We're open every Saturday — even through the holidays! — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

