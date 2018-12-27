Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This photo of the Lardner Clark house was taken in 1949, clearly in it's final days. This house sat on Clarks Landing Road, and Lardner was a great grandson of the road's namesake, Thomas Clark. When Lardner died in 1886, he was a well-propertied man, with acres and acres in Galloway and Port Republic.
In 1887 Lardner's heirs sold almost all his holdings to John Weber, and for many years after this property was known as the Weber Farm, which specialized in berries and included a wood mill.
The Galloway Township Historical Society and Museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is located in the former John Gross residence in front of the municipal building on Jimmie Leeds Road. The phone number is 609-287-2440.