Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Andrew Henry Stahman (pronounced stay-man) operated this repair shop and "minimart" on the corner of Edwards Avenue and the White Horse Pike in the 1930s prior to the opening of the Hoenes Garage and Soda Fountain.
This business appears to be yet another victim of the Great Depression, because the property was sold to the bank in 1938 and the Stahman family moved to Palm Beach, Florida, never to return.
Feel free to stop in at the Galloway Township Historical Museum any Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jim Leeds Road in front of the municipal building.
