Stahman's Garage

Andrew Henry Stahman (pronounced stay-man) operated this repair shop and "minimart" on the corner of Edwards Avenue and the White Horse Pike in the 1930s prior to the opening of the Hoenes Garage and Soda Fountain. This business appears to be yet another victim of the Great Depression, because the property was sold to the bank in 1938 and the Stahman family moved to Palm Beach, Florida, never to return. 

 Galloway Township Historical Society / provided

