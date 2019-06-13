Historic Galloway

It's time to plant your sweet potatoes! Sweet potatoes are a tropical plant and need very warm conditions to grow. This field near the train tracks on Cologne Avenue is being planted with "sweets" by Henry and Emma Sohn, circa 1950. They're sitting on a plow attachment with a water tank and two seats. Sweet potatoes are grown from slips (sprouts from the eyes of the tuber), and then dropped into a trench in the soil and tucked in. Driving the plow is Charley Calimer.
