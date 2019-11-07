This small watercolor painting is from the Ethel Roesch collection, and it shows the Roesch Hotel, which still stands on St. Louis Avenue in Egg Harbor City. Most recently it housed the Festhaus Restaurant. John Roesch was already an EHC barkeep when he bought this property from brewer Thomas Metzner in 1889. He and his son Louis ran this business into the 1930's. The artist, George William Otto, was a lifelong EHC citizen who worked as a salesman for Renault Winery before going into photography.
All are invited to view our large photo collection at the Galloway Township Historical Museum on any Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We have photos of areas adjacent to Galloway Township, like Pleasantville and Egg Harbor City.
