Historic Galloway

The Arrow Social Club was organized in 1913 by young men from the era's local families — including William Liepe Jr., standing far right and his brother Henry, kneeling far right. In addition to the brass ensemble there were violin players, and the group also played baseball. In 1916, Ernest Dreyer gave the club a 100-by-200 lot of land on Cologne Avenue where they built a clubhouse, which still stands. (Some say the clubhouse was a disused train station that was moved to the lot.) This building had a stage and a piano. The Arrow Social Club was active into the 1940s.
