You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Galloway, Egg Harbor City &amp; Port Republic

Historic Galloway

060619_gal_history

This is John Collins (1806 - 1900), Galloway farmer and sea captain. He was born and raised on the Collins family homestead and mill on Moss Mill Road, which was established by his Irish-born grandfather and Revolutionary War doctor Richard Collins.

 Provided by Sarah Snow

This is John Collins (1806 - 1900), Galloway farmer and sea captain. He was born and raised on the Collins family homestead and mill on Moss Mill Road, which was established by his Irish-born grandfather and Revolutionary War doctor Richard Collins.

As was the custom in those days, the family established a cemetery on the property around 1800. John was not buried there, since burials in the small plot ceased in the 1870's, but patriarch Richard was. John's son Daniel was apparently the last burial in 1887, and in his will Daniel ordered "that there be an iron fence put around the Collins family (cemetery)." Today the home and mill are long gone, but the cemetery might yet survive, except for the mindless vandalism that it has suffered.

A caring young man, Travis Betterton has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to stabilize and hopefully repair the Collins Mill Cemetery. You can donate to this important Galloway History project by going to GoFundMe.com and searching "Travis Betterton."

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.