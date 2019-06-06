Historic Galloway

This is John Collins (1806 - 1900), Galloway farmer and sea captain. He was born and raised on the Collins family homestead and mill on Moss Mill Road, which was established by his Irish-born grandfather and Revolutionary War doctor Richard Collins.
As was the custom in those days, the family established a cemetery on the property around 1800. John was not buried there, since burials in the small plot ceased in the 1870's, but patriarch Richard was. John's son Daniel was apparently the last burial in 1887, and in his will Daniel ordered "that there be an iron fence put around the Collins family (cemetery)." Today the home and mill are long gone, but the cemetery might yet survive, except for the mindless vandalism that it has suffered.
A caring young man, Travis Betterton has started a Go Fund Me page to raise money to stabilize and hopefully repair the Collins Mill Cemetery. You can donate to this important Galloway History project by going to GoFundMe.com and searching "Travis Betterton."