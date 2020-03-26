Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Scenic images painted on plaster walls were very popular in better Victorian houses. These decorations were usually done by traveling artists and were seldom signed.
This photo was taken in 1960 by Jack Boucher for the Historic American Buildings Survey. The included report gives details of the Joseph Johnson House, which was a third of a mile north of Nacote Creek along New York Road. This house was built around 1835, but was abandoned by the 1960s. According to the report, it retained almost all of its original structural detail. The J. Johnson house was demolished in 1965.
