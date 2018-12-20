Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.

Although this building in Port Republic was called the Bowen Inn, I have yet to locate a guestbook. However this certainly was Richard Bowen's grocery store, as well as his lifelong home. The Bowen Inn was located on Old New York Road, the first lot on the left after you cross the bridge headed north. Comprised of three conjoined sections, the southernmost part was moved to the site from the Clark Estate on the opposite side of Nacote Creek. According to historian Harriet Sander, this section had a beautiful interior. The Bowen Inn was demolished in the 1980s.

