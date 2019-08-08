Our soil and climate here in Galloway supported two wineries — the Highland Winery, where our museum is now housed, and the Louis Renault Winery, which actually straddles the Galloway/Egg Harbor City border. Louis Renault searched the country after his arrival from France for the right conditions to grow his special grapes. In 1870, he and his sons opened the winery here. The gentleman seated on the far right is Monsieur Renault himself. The museum has on display unopened bottles of wine from both vintners. We are open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday.