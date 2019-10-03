100319_gal_history

Here is a page from the Schenkel family album.

Patriarch Charles "Carl" Schenkel was born in Prussia in 1859 and immigrated in 1882. Six years later, he purchased half of the Gloucester Farm and home lot number 623 - ten acres. There he was a fruit farmer, like most of the landholders of that area of Galloway.

At some point in the 1960's, the old homestead was moved to the Historic Smithville Village where it currently houses the shop "Out Of Ireland."

The museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

