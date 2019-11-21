Many remember the bugeye Thomas M. Freeman afloat on Lake Meone in Smithville. This Chesapeake oyster boat was built in the mid to late 1800's in a style that was unique to that area. When the Noyes added it to their village, they had it sailed from the Chesapeake across Delaware Bay out into the Atlantic, then up the Mullica River to Nacote Creek. Once in Port Republic the rigging was lowered and the ship was hauled by a special trailer to Lake Meone.