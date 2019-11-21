Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
Many remember the bugeye Thomas M. Freeman afloat on Lake Meone in Smithville. This Chesapeake oyster boat was built in the mid to late 1800's in a style that was unique to that area. When the Noyes added it to their village, they had it sailed from the Chesapeake across Delaware Bay out into the Atlantic, then up the Mullica River to Nacote Creek. Once in Port Republic the rigging was lowered and the ship was hauled by a special trailer to Lake Meone.
The Galloway Historic Museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are now opening on the third Wednesday evening of every month from 6 to 8 p.m. for those visitors who can't make it in on Saturdays. Our next evening opening will be December 18.
