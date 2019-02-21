Bridge tender — Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This likable man is Horatio Cramer, but don't call him "Horatio." He hated that name. Just call him "Tater" Cramer of Port Republic.
For decades he worked as the operator of the drawbridge that crossed the Mullica River at Drag Chanel. In 1954, the Parkway replaced that drawbridge with a fixed bridge and sent Tater into retirement.
