Here three longtime Oceanville neighbors visit on Old Port Republic Road in 1961. First is Frank Giberson, 82, who never married and lived on that road all his life. Next are Clayton Conover, 77, and Ellie Conover, 93. They married on May 31, 1918, in the Absecon UMC. That was Ellie's second marriage. Her first husband was Charles Dougherty, a lieutenant during the Civil War who died in 1911.
