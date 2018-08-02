Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
In 1938, Clarence Conover, of Oceanville, decided to build himself a custom oyster boat, one with more deck space and a boom to raise and lower the dredges. He constructed the 32-foot craft in his back yard and named it the Judy II. Assisting him in the photo is his daughter, famed local historian Elaine Conover Abrahamson, at age 5.
