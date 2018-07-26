Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
It's time for the swimming lesson at the Little Indian Day Camp in 1960s Oceanville. These eager campers stand on a dock over Lily Lake. We at the museum would like to hear from anyone who has memories of this wonderful endeavor by Margate's former school psychologist Richard Cohen.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum seeks old pictures, documents or items from Galloway’s past. The Historical Society will scan and copy them. Other items can be loaned or donated to the museum.
The museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is in front of the Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
See gallowayhistory.org and Historic Galloway on Facebook to learn more or call 609-287-2440.