Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Sarah Snow, librarian for the Galloway Township Historical Society, who shares information and early photos online and in print.
This is the Bayview Volunteer Fire Company when it first started. The company was established in 1929, and Clarence Conover donated land for construction of a fire house, which was behind his store on New York Road. From left are Chief Eugene McAnney, President Clarence Conover, Frank Conover, Dave Price, Harry Dutch and Robert Sahl. The boy on the far left is unknown.
Correction from George Mauroff Jr., son of one of the firefighters that appeared previously in this column: The accident that killed volunteer firefighters George Mauroff and Frank Therion happened on May 11, 1938, at the intersection of Mannheim Avenue and Moss Mill Road. Mauroff was with the Germania Volunteer Fire Company and Therion was with the Pomona Volunteer Fire Company.
The Galloway Township Historical Society Museum seeks old pictures, documents or items from Galloway’s past. The Historical Society will scan and copy them. Other items can be loaned or donated to the museum.
The museum is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday. It is in front of the Municipal Complex, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
See gallowayhistory.org and Historic Galloway on Facebook to learn more or call 609-287-2440.