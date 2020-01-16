GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ninety volunteers helped out at Seashore Gardens Living Center on Christmas Day so that employees could be with their families for the holiday.
Known as the Lowell & Bella Gluck Holiday Day of Service, this heartfelt tradition was begun more than 30 years ago by the late Lowell Gluck, who was president of Beth El Synagogue in Margate. Since then, people of all faiths and ages have traditionally participated. The Christmas Day volunteer tradition is one of many intergenerational programs at Seashore Gardens.
Volunteers filled various positions throughout Seashore Gardens from receptionist to working in food service, maintenance, transporting patients or assisting in entertainment such as arts, crafts and bingo. They also spent time visiting with the residents.
The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law, and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents. The 125,000 square foot senior Living Center features a continuum of services which include assisted living, short and long term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services, all under one roof. For more information, see SeashoreGardens.org.
