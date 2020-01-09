The Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System hosted a Holiday Gift Craft program on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

A dozen or more kids came out to make cookie dough mix in decorated mason jars to give as gifts. They decorated their jars with choices of snowflakes, reindeer antlers or buttons for snowmen, then measured all ingredients and layered them in the jar. It was good, messy, educational fun!

