ABSECON — The Holy Spirit High School Fine Arts Department will perform the blockbuster Broadway hit "Guys and Dolls."
Celebrating its 70th Anniversary, the musical comedy is the story of gamblers, missionaries, nightclub performers and other characters who inhabit a neighborhood of New York City in the early 1950s.
Classic songs include “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before.” The show is considered by many to be one of the greatest musicals ever created.
“Guys and Dolls” is directed by Holy Spirit’s own Amy Higbee Evans, ’94. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22. Tickets are $12 adults and $10 students and senior citizens and can be purchased during school hours in the main office or online at hshsguysanddolls.eventbrite.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.