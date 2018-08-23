EGG HARBOR CITY – A crowd estimated at about 5,000 people swarmed onto Philadelphia Avenue in Egg Harbor City on Saturday, August 19 for the city’s inaugural Food Truck Festival. The visitors had the opportunity to sample a wide variety of food products from 21 trucks. The event also featured continuous entertainment in the tented beer garden.
Many of the food vendors sold out of their products before the event concluded at 9:00 PM. “Egg Harbor City’s first food truck festival was an absolute block buster,” Elizabeth Wexler Klein of the Bare Knuckle Café said. “Seriously, the city blocks were bursting with flavor, music and all around a great community love. It was our pleasure to be a vendor. We sold out, but that’s exactly what you want to happen as a food truck vendor. We can’t wait to do it again. It was so well run.”
“We are ecstatic and really, really, pleased,” event Chairman Chris Costa, owner/president of Costa Marine said. “The feedback we have gotten has all been positive. Many long-time residents have said that it is one of the best events ever in the city.”
“Our volunteer committee members did a lot of planning and research and it paid off. We plan on having a very similar event next year and will announce a date in the very near future.”